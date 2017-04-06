Surfer rescued, Myrtle Beach police advise swimmers to use caution

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rough ocean conditions prompted the Myrtle Beach Police Department to advise swimmers to use caution Thursday after a surfer in distress was rescued.

Lieutenant Joey Crosby said a beach patrol officer and a fire department rescue swimmer assisted the surfer, who drifted to far from shore, back to safety. It happened in the area of 71st Avenue North around 11:45 a.m.

Crosby encouraged swimmers to be safe.

