Myrtle Beach police open nuisance investigation into Third Ave. Sports Bar and Grill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has opened a nuisance investigation into Third Avenue Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1102 Third Avenue South. Officers have submitted a request for revocation of the business license.

According to Lieutenant Joey Crosby, a decision is pending on the license revocation. The MBPD website lists 12 different incident reports taken at the establishment dating back to Jan. 2016.

The crimes reported include:

  • Assault/aggravated assault
  • Assault/simple assault
  • Drug/narcotics violation
  • Drunkenness
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Larceny/theft from building
  • Weapon law violation
  • Stolen auto
  • Burglary/breaking and entering

