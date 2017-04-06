Myrtle Beach police open nuisance investigation into Third Ave. Sports Bar and Grill

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department has opened a nuisance investigation into Third Avenue Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1102 Third Avenue South. Officers have submitted a request for revocation of the business license.

According to Lieutenant Joey Crosby, a decision is pending on the license revocation. The MBPD website lists 12 different incident reports taken at the establishment dating back to Jan. 2016.

The crimes reported include:

Assault/aggravated assault

Assault/simple assault

Drug/narcotics violation

Drunkenness

Disorderly conduct

Larceny/theft from building

Assault/aggravated assault

Weapon law violation

Stolen auto

Assault/simple assault

Burglary/breaking and entering

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.