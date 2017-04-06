Pee Dee Electric Cooperative CEO dies

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A spokesperson for Pee Dee Electric Cooperative confirmed Thursday the cooperative’s president and CEO Brian Kelley has died at the age of 42.

Kelley succeeded E. Leroy "Toy" Nettles Jr. in June 2015, according to a PDEC news release. He began working with the cooperative in 2002 and previously served as chief administrative officer, vice president of marketing and vice president of member service.

Kelley graduated from Francis Marion University with a double major in economics and political science.

WMBF News is working to learn more information regarding Kelley’s obituary.

