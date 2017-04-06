Crews respond to attic fire in Horry County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews respond to attic fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters with Horry County Fire Rescue responded to an attic fire on Eagle Creek Drive off Bay Road Thursday morning.

According to Chief Brian VanAernem, crews arrived at 10:10 a.m. and are still on scene.

