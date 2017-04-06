Shooting incident prompts lockdown at Southeastern Regional Medical Center

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A shooting incident in Robeson County caused the emergency department at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton to be placed on lockdown Thursday morning.

According to the hospital’s Public Relations Coordinator Amanda Crabtree, the lockdown was in place for about an hour and a half and was lifted around 9:30 a.m.

WMBF News has reached out to law enforcement for more information on the incident.

