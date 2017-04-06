Lamar man arrested after threatening to kill ex-wife with metal pipe

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Thursday of a man after he broke into his former spouse’s house and threatened to kill her and other people.

According to a DCSO news release, Glenn Dale Conyers Jr., 40, of Lamar was charged with first-degree domestic violence, which is punishable with up to 10 years imprisonment upon conviction.

Conyers was armed with a metal pipe when he broke into the Hartsville-area home April 2. He is held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

