Power outages in Horry County restored following early-morning storms

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 1,000 Horry County residents lost power Thursday amid early moring storms.

According to Horry Electric Cooperative’s website, the outages affected 1,153 customers in the Hand and Nixonville areas near SC 22 at 4:30 a.m.

Power was restored as of 7 a.m., HEC said in a Facebook post.

