Power outages in Horry County restored following early-morning s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Power outages in Horry County restored following early-morning storms

More than 1,000 Horry County residents lost power Thursday amid early morning storms. (Source: Horry Electric Coop) More than 1,000 Horry County residents lost power Thursday amid early morning storms. (Source: Horry Electric Coop)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 1,000 Horry County residents lost power Thursday amid early moring storms.

According to Horry Electric Cooperative’s website, the outages affected 1,153 customers in the Hand and Nixonville areas near SC 22 at 4:30 a.m.

Power was restored as of 7 a.m., HEC said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly