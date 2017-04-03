FIRST ALERT: SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING now in effect

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for the local area east of Interstate 95 through 7:45 p.m. Monday.

A line of strong to severe storms will sweep through the region this evening. Some of the storms will likely be severe with winds over 55 mph, frequent lightning and very heavy rain. There is also a small chance of an isolated tornado. This line of storms has a history of winds strong enough to blow down trees across the middle and western parts of South Carolina.

The time frame of the potentially severe weather will run from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday across the inland areas, and 7 to 11 p.m. for areas near the beach.

Please stay weather aware through the evening hours. The WMBF First Alert Weather App will provide notifications of any watches and warnings that are issued, along with customized video forecasts from the First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.