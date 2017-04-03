Sage Speaks

Sage moved to the Myrtle Beach area in December of 2016 and hasn’t looked back since. Born just slightly to the north in Raleigh, North Carolina, she stays true to her southern roots. But that hasn’t stopped her from exploring the rest of the world, through a journalistic eye of course.

She began her career journey at the University of Tennessee where she majored in Journalism and Electronic Media and received her bachelor’s degree in Communication and Information. Her first internship was the summer after her second year of school in her hometown of Charleston, SC for WCBD-TV.

Once back on college grounds, Sage was hired as an intern for the local station near her university, WBIR-TV. Halfway through her college career, Sage ventured out to Sydney, Australia and interned for a magazine company, Hip Media, where she traveled the city writing feature stories on different craft breweries in the area.

Once she had had enough of the pesky kangaroos and plenty of shrimp on the Barbie, Sage flew to New York City and interned for the Fox News Channel. She perfected her writing, production, and newsgathering skills for the Greg Gutfeld Show, an experience she can only describe as one of the most hilarious times of her life (Greg is quite the character!) as well as a time period that truly helped her grow as a serious journalist.

From there, Sage went back to Tennessee to finish up her degree while working as a Visual Storyteller for WBIR-TV. She couldn’t get enough of the high intensity, fast-paced newsroom experience, and dreamed of continuing her journalism passion somewhere along the east coast. Sure enough, WMBF called and the next thing Sage knew, she was walking down Ocean Boulevard, camera and tripod in hand.

When she’s not in the community putting a camera and microphone in peoples’ faces, Sage likes to take her dog to the Myrtle Beach Bark Parc or go shopping (for easy, comfortable work shoes in case she ever has to go out and report in a hurricane again) at Tanger Outlets. She always loves to hear from people in the community, so be sure to shoot her your story ideas and follow her on social media for updates!

Email: sspeaks@wmbfnews.com

Twitter: @sagespeaksnews

Facebook: SageSpeaksNews

