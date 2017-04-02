Gun pulled in feud between ice cream truck vendors in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF ) – An ice cream truck driver in Myrtle Beach pulled a gun on another ice cream truck driver he claims was turning away his customers.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, both vendors were at the beach access at 52nd Avenue North selling ice cream when a Dunes Village employee asked them to leave. Both complied, but one returned several minutes later. The other vendor said he was upset and began telling customers the vendor who returned was closed for business.

The upset vendor told the other vendor he could sell him some ice cream, as the other vendor recorded using his cell phone. When he put the cell phone down, he reached for a black handgun and pointed it at the victim's face, then chest.

The victim asked the gunman, who was still sitting in his white ice cream truck, if he was going to shoot him before he put the gun down and drove away.

