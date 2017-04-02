Man wounded in shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF ) – A 25-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning after an incident at Third Avenue Sports Bar in Myrtle Beach.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department report, officers responded to 1102 Third Avenue South just after midnight and found shell casings on scene.

Witnesses said a shot was fired after people in two cars, a burgundy van, possibly with Virginia tags, and a faded blue Buick got into an argument in the parking lot.

Contact MBPD with any information.

