April is Zero Tolerance Month for Litter in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Litterbugs, beware. The Horry County Council and Palmetto Pride proclaimed April Zero Tolerance Month for Litter.

According to a post to the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, law enforcement agencies across the state will collaborate to reduce litter and heighten awareness of South Carolina litter laws.

HCPD will target littering, illegal dumping and uncovered loads. Penalties may include fines up to $1,000 or 30 days’ imprisonment.

For more information on the statewide zero tolerance initiatives, contact PalmettoPride toll-free at (877) 725-7733, or visit them at www.palmettopride.org.

