Two arrested in connection with human trafficking in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested and charged in connection with human trafficking following an investigation into a missing juvenile in Myrtle Beach.

According to Lieutenant Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers discovered a page on Backpage.com suggesting the juvenile was being coerced into engaging in sexual acts.

Willie Lacy, 26, and David Ward, 24, both of Greensboro, NC, were arrested and charged with human trafficking.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.