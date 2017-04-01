TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy. 17 in North Myrtle Beach reopens after fuel leak

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety announced Saturday morning a portion of Highway 17 was shut down due to a fuel leak. (Source: AP Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety announced Saturday morning a portion of Highway 17 was shut down due to a fuel leak.

According to a news release, northbound lanes one and two were shut down in the area of 1596 South Highway 17 just before 11 a.m. All lanes were open as of 5 p.m.

Drivers should use caution.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.