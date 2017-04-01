Red Cross assists Myrtle Beach family after house fire

Disaster-trained American Red Cross volunteers are assisting a Myrtle Beach family whose home was damaged by a fire Friday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Disaster-trained American Red Cross volunteers are assisting a Myrtle Beach family whose home was damaged by a fire Friday night.

According to a news release, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze on Brighton Avenue around 5 p.m. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for two adults to buy food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

To volunteer, visit redcross.org to submit an application.

