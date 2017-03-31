Conway police charge teen with armed robbery, kidnapping

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Deparment arrested an 18-year-old early Thursday morning after a foot chase that led them into the woods.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 1800 block of Wright Boulevard for an armed robbery call around 1:30 a.m. The suspect, Tranique Livingston, was found and arrested after a search of the woods.

Livingston was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen handgun.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.