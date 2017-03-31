Myrtle Beach police seek stolen car

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police asked the public’s help Thursday night finding a stolen 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle.

According to an MBPD Facebook post, the car was stolen March 15 from 1502 South Ocean Boulevard. The car has South Carolina license plate number DHR202.

A police report states the owner estimates the value to be $35,000. It was stolen from the fifth floor of a parking garage at the Landmark Hotel.

Contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 with information on the vehicle’s whereabouts.

