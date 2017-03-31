Mobile home in Pawleys Island damaged by fire

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a fire at a double-wide mobile home in Pawleys Island late Thursday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1400 block of Petigru Drive at around 10 p.m., according to Midway Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Jim Crawford. Fire was showing when crews arrived and flames were coming from the window.

The owner was the only person in the home when it happened, and they were able to get out safely, Crawford said. There were no injuries.

Fire consumed about 70 percent of the trailer, Crawford said. Crews were able to get the fire under control within about an hour. Crawford said crews did an excellent job.

The cause is under investigation by Midway Fire and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Crawford said this has been the department’s third house fire in a week.

