FIRST ALERT: A few severe storms possible Friday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system moving through the Carolinas Friday morning will make for a wet and stormy start to the day.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive very early Friday morning. The storms will be in the Pee Dee from 2 through 7 a.m. Across the Grand Strand, areas of heavy rain and storms will arrive between 4 and 9 a.m.

The storms will likely contain frequent lightning and locally very heavy rain. Isolated areas may see rain totals of one to two inches in a short amount of time. This will likely lead to lots of ponding on area roads, and some minor flooding could develop.

A few of the storms may reach severe levels with quarter sized hail and winds over 50 mph. In addition, there is a slight chance that an isolated tornado could develop. An outbreak of severe storms is not expected, but the timing of the storms for the morning commute will likely lead to traffic impacts.

While the day starts off stormy, the action will quickly move off shore by the late-morning hours, with lots of sunshine returning for the afternoon. Just a stray shower or storm will be possible through the afternoon and evening.

