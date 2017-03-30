United Way collects donations for May Day Bags Program for elder - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

United Way collects donations for May Day Bags Program for elderly

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 600 seniors who live at home will be gifted special “may day” bags May 1. The United Way of Horry County teamed up with Mobile Meals of the Grand Strand and the Horry County Council on Aging to make it happen.

According to a UW news release, you can donate to the program by picking up a bag at any Horry County Chamber of Commerce or the Horry County United Way Office and fill it with the following:

  • Toothbrush                                       
  • Toothpaste
  • Soap/Body Wash                            
  • Deodorant
  • Shampoo/Conditioner              
  • Tissue
  • Lotions/Powders                                     
  • Stationary/Pens
  • First Aid Kit                                   
  • Aspirin
  • Any special gift items (i.e. crossword puzzles)

“These bags are not only filled with useful and needed items, but are also filled with love and caring from one neighbor to another. The impact is more powerful than one could imagine,” said United Way of Horry County President Genie Sherard. 

Bags are due back to your pick up location by April 21st.

We need over 600 bags this year to make sure each senior on our list receives one. Thank you for helping us LIVE UNITED!

