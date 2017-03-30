North Myrtle Beach Fire conducts controlled burn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach is conducting a controlled burn off Champions Boulevard at the NMB Sports Complex Thursday.

According to the NMBFR Facebook page, crews will burn leftover debris from Hurricane Matthew cleanup efforts.

The post stated the burn gave its recruit class an opportunity for hands-on exposure to wildland and urban interface options.

Crews will remain on scene all day.

