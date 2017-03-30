Deputies respond to active burglary, arrest one suspect

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of about five burglary suspects after they ran from deputies checking property on East Home Avenue in Hartsville Sunday.

According to a DCSO news release, it was around 3 p.m. when a deputy noticed the back door was open at a house that was recently burglarized.

Upon making entry, deputies found five people inside without permission. The suspects ran but one was caught.

Sanquan Rondell Pringle, 18, of Hartsville was charged with second-degree burglary, which is a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison upon conviction.

He was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.

Contact DCSO at 843-398-4501 with any information.

