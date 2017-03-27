FIRST ALERT: Severe storm threat lowers for Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A storm system moving through the deep south will arrive across the Carolinas on Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Severe weather will likely be widespread across parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi on Thursday as a potent storm system moves through that region.

The same storm system will move into the Carolinas on Friday. The latest forecast models suggest the system will arrive earlier in the day. The early arrival means the atmosphere will not have a lot of time to warm up and become more unstable before showers and storms move in. As a result, the severe weather threat appears to be lowering.

While a severe storm or two will still be possible in some areas, the most likely scenario is for a line of heavy downpours with some occasional thunderstorms to move through during the morning hours and taper off by midday.

Another storm system will arrive by late Monday and bring a more substantial threat of strong to severe storms.