FIRST ALERT: Slight chance of early season tropical development, no US threat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The National Hurricane Center is indicating a low risk of tropical development.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles northeast of the Bahamas is being watched by the National Hurricane Center for a low risk of pre-season tropical development. The area of disturbed weather is producing gale force winds over the Atlantic, but it still not organized enough to be considered a tropical system.

With or without tropical development, all forecast models strongly agree on a continued movement to the northeast for the next several days keeping the system well away from the Carolinas and the eastern US.

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1st, but tropical development before the season starts occurs every few years.