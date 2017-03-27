Erin Edwards joined the WMBF News Team in March 2017. Erin is excited to share her passion for storytelling with the people of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

Before heading to Myrtle Beach, Erin lived in Boston where she worked as a writer for WHDH, a job she says reinforced her decision to pursue a career as a News Reporter. Erin also worked as a freelance host for New England Sports Network’s Dirty Water TV.

Erin graduated from Fisher College in Boston with a degree in Communications and Media Studies. While Attending Fisher, she was a part of Sigma Alpha Pi: The National Honors Society for Leadership and Success, and co-captain of the Cheerleading team.

A native New Englander, Erin was born and raised in Litchfield County, Connecticut. After battling through brutal winters her entire life, she is eager to get to warmer weather.

Erin enjoys exploring new places, spending time with family, and cheering on Boston sports teams. More than anything, she enjoys hearing from you! Have a story tip? Want to say hello? Email Erin at eedwards@wmbfnews.com, connect on Twitter @ErinWMBF or find her on Facebook.