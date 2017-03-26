Man pistol-whips, punches woman, police report says

A woman was pistol-whipped and punched in the mouth by her ex-boyfriend, who has not been apprehended, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman was pistol-whipped and punched in the mouth by her ex-boyfriend, who has not been apprehended, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

The woman was spending the day at a friend’s house after going through a break-up. She said she was using the bathroom when the man entered the house without permission. Another witness said he had a gun.

The report states the man entered the bathroom and hit the woman in the head twice with the gun and punched her several times in the mouth while she was seated on the toilet. A witness told police the man said he was “going to kill” the victim and dragged her by the hair.

Several children, ages one, five and six were in the house at the time.

She tried to call 911 before the man took the phone and broke it, according to the report. The woman said the man hit her several more times before leaving on foot.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, red shoes and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.