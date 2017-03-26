Officers respond after man causes scene, claims to be high on meth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – “Just shoot me!” a 37-year-old man screamed as he was taken to the hospital, after running from Myrtle Beach police officers, claiming he was on a two-day meth binge.

According to a police report, officers responded to 1100 North Kings Highway just after midnight Saturday for a call about a man having a nervous breakdown.

The man approached officers saying he’d done meth the past two days and wanted help. He became increasingly paranoid and began walking away from officers, eventually breaking into a run.

A bicycle officer attempted to use his bike to block the man, who then made a turn onto Mr. Joe White Avenue. When they finally caught the man, they put two pairs of handcuffs on him and EMS placed him on a stretcher.

He continued to be combative until he was given a sedative. The report stated the hospital would contact Waccamaw Mental Health to get the man help.

