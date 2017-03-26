Lumberton man charged with assault with a deadly weapon

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey announced the arrest of a Lumberton man on assault charges Sunday.

According to Kersey’s Facebook page, Garry Davis, 32, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

He was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under an $11,000 bond.

