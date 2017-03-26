Laurinburg man arrested on drug charges

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey announced the arrest of a Laurinburg man on drug charges Sunday.

According to Kersey’s Facebook page, Terrell Sadler, 44 was arrested Saturday with assistance from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

He was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.