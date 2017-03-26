UPDATE: Man killed in Darlington crash identified

One person was killed as a result of a single-car crash in Darlington Saturday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2004 Cadillac SUV was heading west on Pocket Road around 11:20 p.m. when the SUV ran of the side of the road and overturned.

Coroner J.T. Hardee identified the driver as Willie Mouzon, Jr., 47, of Darlington.

Mouzon was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.

