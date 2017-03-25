Briggs Elementary students beat out six schools in Battle of the - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Briggs Elementary students beat out six schools in Battle of the Books

(Source: Florence School District One) (Source: Florence School District One)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence School District One Battle of the Books championship was held Saturday morning. Students from Briggs Elementary School emerged victorious.

According to a news release, students read books from the Battle of the Books Award list and answered questions relative to their readings in a quiz bowl-type setting.

Briggs bested the following schools to take the win:

  • Delmae Heights Elementary
  • Dewey Carter Elementary
  • Henry Timrod Elementary
  • Moore Intermediate
  • North Vista Elementary
  • Royall Elementary

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly