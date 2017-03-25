Man arrested for ramming trooper’s car in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Dorchester County man is in custody after admitting to intentionally ramming a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper’s marked vehicle Thursday night.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Ismael Clark, 25 led authorities on a high-speed chase into Orangeburg County, where a trooper met the chase from the oncoming lane. Clark veered into the trooper’s lane and nearly hit him head on at around 100 miles per hour.

After both vehicles spun out, he tried to flee on foot but was later found hiding behind a house.

No injuries were reported.

“This individual has acted as if he is above the law, endangering the lives of law enforcement personnel as well as an innocent public,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “Even in court, he demonstrated it’s his way or no way.”

During a hearing Friday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Sam Daily attempted to set bond before Clark began to get loud, demanding the court call a family member of his on the phone, without giving a reason.

After several unsuccessful attempts to set bond, Daily ordered the subject back to his cell to await another hearing at a later time.

