UPDATE: Driver in deadly single-car Darlington County crash identified

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person died following a car crash in Darlington County Saturday morning.

Corporal Sonny Collins said it happened on Tolson Road at 5:40 a.m. A 2015 Chrysler 300 ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Coroner J.T. Hardee identified the victim as Joshua Richard Pigatt, 22, of Lamar.

Pigatt, who was wearing a seatbelt, was the only person in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

