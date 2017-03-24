FIRST ALERT: Moderate drought conditions develop in some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Dry weather over the late winter and early spring has led to an expansion of drought conditions across parts of the area.

In it's latest update this week, the US Drought Monitor upgraded portions of Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties from "abnormally dry" to "moderate drought". The latest update has 35.56% of South Carolina in the moderate drought category. The Pee Dee and most other inland ares remain in the abnormally dry category.

The most severe drought conditions continue across the Upstate of SC where 4.16% of the region remains in "extreme drought" and another 17.61% remain in severe drought.

The extended rainfall outlook for the rest of the spring calls for near normal to perhaps slightly above normal rainfall across the Carolinas and the drought status is classified as being "short term" by the US drought monitor.