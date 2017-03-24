Man flashes gun, robs woman of nearly $500 near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man asking for change for a $20 bill outside Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach stole nearly $500 from a woman after showing a handgun.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to the area of the mall Thursday around 7 p.m. for an armed robbery call.

The victim said she was leaving the food court when a man approached her asking if she had change for a $20 bill. The bill looked fake, and she said she did not have change. The man said “keep walking,” and flashed the silver handle of a gun in his front pocket.

The victim gave the man $479 and he ran to a red Chevy Impala and left at a high rate of speed.

An officer saw a car resembling the suspect’s and attempted to pull it over on Highway 501 going toward Conway. The car did not stop, accelerated toward Tanger Outlets and officers lost sight of it after it ran a red light.

