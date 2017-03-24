UPDATE: Pawn shop robbery suspects arrested in NC after high-speed chase

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a pawn shop Friday morning. The suspects led law enforcement on a high speed chase into North Carolina.

HCPD tweeted around 10:45 a.m. that the incident happened at State Line Pawn Shop in Little River. Around 12 p.m., HCPD confirmed law enforcement in Brunswick County took the suspects into custody.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office identified the suspects as 24-year-old Zatario Jarod Stewart, and 19-year-old Cquila Isadora Singleton.

The chase, which started at around 11:30 a.m., ended just before noon in a field off Windy Point Road in the Supply area and no one was injured, according to Emily Flax with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office. Court documents states that Stewart did attempt to ram an officer's vehicle with his own vehicle head-on as police were attempting to apprehend him.

Stewart is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing/eluding arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, for attempting to ram the officer's vehicle, according to court records. His bond was set at $1 million.

Singleton is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records state. Her bond was set at $100,000.

According to Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the HCPD, a preliminary investigation revealed the suspects matched the description of two individuals wanted in connection with a pair of additional crimes Friday morning.

One of the incidents involved a reported purse snatching at the parking lot of the BB&T Bank location on Highway 9 in Little River, while another happened at the Tienda Mexican restaurant on Highway 90 East in Little River, Dotson said.

