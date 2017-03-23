UPDATE: Missing Horry County person located, returned home safel - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Missing Horry County person located, returned home safely

Davion D'Angelo Wilson (Source: HCPD) Davion D'Angelo Wilson (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The search has ended for a missing person after he was located.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department's Twitter account at 8:13 p.m. Thursday, Davion D'Angelo Wilson was returned home safely.

Wilson had last been seen on March 21.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly