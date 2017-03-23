Bennettsville police offer job to new chief

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Bennettsville City Council unanimously approved a motion to offer the chief of police job to candidate Kevin Miller.

Max Alderman with the City of Bennettsville described the offer made to Miller.

". . .a motion to make a job offer to Kevin Miller for chief of police, hiring at a salary of grade 31-1 on a six-month probationary period and six-month residency requirement that he must locate within the city limits of Bennettsville,” said Max Alderman.

Miller has accepted the offer and is currently completing pre-employment processing.

“The salary for grade/step 31-1 is $58,968 and a firm start date has not been determined,” he said.

