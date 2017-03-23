Lamar man arrested for firing gun into apartment

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – A man who fired a gun into an apartment in Lamar March 11 turned himself in to police Thursday.

According to Lieutenant Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Roderick DeShawn McFadden, 29, of Lamar, was charged with discharging a firearm in to a dwelling, which is a felony carrying a penalty upon conviction of up to 10 years imprisonment.

Investigators said McFadden shot into an apartment at Cambridge Apartments after an argument. He is currently held at the Darlington County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

