Woman fired, arrested after embezzling over $3M from North Myrtle Beach real estate company

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested after it was discovered she embezzled over $3M from her former employer, a North Myrtle Beach real estate company, Hoffman Corporation, between 2007 and 2017.

Hoffman Corporation sent a letter to its employees, which was obtained by WMBF News, saying Alicia Altman, broker in charge, was fired for alleged breach of trust activities.

According to a North Myrtle Beach police report, officers were contacted after the owners of the company learned through a forensic audit, carried out by an independent forensic accountant, Altman, 48, had stolen in excess of $3 million over a decade.

When interviewed, Altman confessed to the crime. She was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged with breach of trust, obtaining property under false tokens, value $10,000 or more.

