Two men charged with attempted murder in Mullins shooting

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Two men were arrested and charged following a shooting in Mullins Sunday.

According to Captain Joe Graham with the Mullins Police Department, Damon Goodman, 23, shot a man several times at Meadow Park Apartments on West Dogwood Drive. Goodman was released from the Marion County Detention Center Tuesday on a $1,000 bond.

Harold Owens, 24 was also arrested for his connection to the crime and is still in jail.

The victim remains hospitalized.

