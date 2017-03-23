TRAFFIC ALERT: Tree removal in Hartsville continues

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Tree-removal crews will close several Hartsville roads Friday.

According to a post to the City of Hartsville Facebook page, East Carolina Avenue will between Fourth and First streets may be blocked and detours will be set up. Most areas will be open to local traffic.

The post asked drivers to be aware of crews and other drivers through the area.

