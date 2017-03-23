State fire marshal releases statement on 2017 fire-related deaths

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – Newly-appointed South Carolina Fire Marshal Jonathon Jones released a statement Wednesday on the increased number of fire-related fatalities and his commitment to reducing them.

The full statement follows, as posted to the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page:

Tragically, in the first three months of this year, we have lost 40 citizens to fire-related incidents. This

nearly doubles the five year average of 22 fire fatalities during the same time period.

As the newly appointed State Fire Marshal, my first priority is identifying the contributing factors leading

to these deaths and utilizing the resources of South Carolina State Fire to keep this number from

continuing to rise. Unfortunately, we cannot bring back the lives lost, but through state, local, private,

and public partnerships we can do a lot to prevent future loss.

South Carolina State Fire is committed to reducing the loss of life and property due to fire. To do so, we

provide assistance for communities and local fire departments through research, statistical analysis, and

public education. State Fire’s Community Loss Education and Response (CLEAR) team provides a proresponse

resource to local fire departments on the scene of any fatal fire. The data collected through

the CLEAR team response is used to provide proactive fire prevention education to the public.

In order to deter or prevent losses associated with fire, we encourage South Carolinians to ensure they

have working smoke alarms less than 10 years old, prepare and practice an exit plan in the event of a

fire, close doors to prevent the spread of fire, and once out of harm’s way stay outside to await the

arrival of your local fire department.

We need your help, too, in getting the fire safety message out. Please view fire safety messages on our

website and share this information with family, friends, and neighbors. Click here for more information:



http://scfiremarshal.llronline.com/crr/



Please be fire safe South Carolina.

Jonathan Jones

State Fire Marshal

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.