Myrtle Beach police arrest man wanted in connection with January shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man Thursday for his connection to a shooting that happened Jan. 13.

According to an MBPD incident report, witnesses said they were at their apartment complex around 4:30 in the afternoon when they walked past a Toyota Rav 4 and the driver pulled a gun on them. A second suspect then leaned out the passenger window and fired a shot.

Nelson Haziel Gonzalez, 33, of Green Sea, who was listed as a suspect, was charged Thursday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gonzalez is currently held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Jail records indicate in 2016 he was arrested in 2016 on charges including pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

