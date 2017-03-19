Darlington County authorities say missing woman found

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office asked the public’s help Saturday morning finding a missing woman.

Lt. Kilgo said in a news release just before 1 a.m. Sunday Kristianna Douglas, 20, of Florence, had been located.

She was reported missing after leaving her home on South Charleston Road Friday night.

RELATED STORY:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.