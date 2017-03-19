Coroner identifies man found shot dead along roadway in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Police are investigating a homicide case after a man's body was found along Johnson Shelley Road in Conway Sunday morning around midnight, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

Officials said 31-year-old Jason Bradley Smith's body was found by several people driving by in a pickup truck.

The Conway man was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

