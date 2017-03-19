UPDATE: Victim in fatal Marion house fire identified

MARION, SC (WMBF) – One person died in a house fire in Marion on Sunday.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the woman as 84-year-old Pat Posch.

The Marion City Fire Department responded to the blaze at a single-dwelling house in the 700 block of Simmons Street just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Richardson said the fire remains under investigation, but there is no evidence of foul play at this point.

