Authorities report increased fire danger

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Several area authorities, including Georgetown County Emergency Management, reported an increased fire danger due to breezy and dry conditions Sunday.

According to a GCEM Facebook post, sparse rainfall recently will create a potential for rapid fire growth Sunday afternoon. 25-mile-per-hour wind gusts and a relative humidity around 30 percent are expected.

Any burning, including the use of outdoor grills and the discarding of cigarette butts, should be closely attended. Be sure to have extinguishing materials on hand.

