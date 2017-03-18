Horry County police warn of phone scammers - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police warn of phone scammers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If you’ve received suspicious phone calls about your computer, Horry County police say it’s probably a scam.

According to an HCPD Facebook post, be wary of phone calls doing any of the following:

  • Installing trojans that steal your passwords and information
  • Getting you to unwittingly give them remote access to your computer, allowing them to get information on your online banking
  • Pressuring users into paying for phony services
  • Installing botnets, viruses, or other malicious software

The post closed saying, “The most important thing to remember is that not one American, Canadian, or British computer company makes unsolicited phone calls. If something is broken with your computer, they expect you to call them. They will NOT call you!”

