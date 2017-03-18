Horry County police warn of phone scammers

If you’ve received suspicious phone calls about your computer, Horry County police say it’s probably a scam. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – If you’ve received suspicious phone calls about your computer, Horry County police say it’s probably a scam.

According to an HCPD Facebook post, be wary of phone calls doing any of the following:

Installing trojans that steal your passwords and information

Getting you to unwittingly give them remote access to your computer, allowing them to get information on your online banking

Pressuring users into paying for phony services

Installing botnets, viruses, or other malicious software

The post closed saying, “The most important thing to remember is that not one American, Canadian, or British computer company makes unsolicited phone calls. If something is broken with your computer, they expect you to call them. They will NOT call you!”

