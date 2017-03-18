Lugoff Fire Department holds truck-dedication event

The Lugoff Fire Department dedicated two new trucks Saturday, calling a milestone for the department. (Source: LFD)

LUGOFF, SC (WMBF) – The Lugoff Fire Department dedicated two new trucks Saturday, calling a milestone for the department.

According to Chief Dennis Ray, the event took place from 10 to 11 a.m. at headquarters on U.S. 1 and included a traditional hose-uncoupling and first wash for the trucks.

Members of the LFD board, legislative delegation, county council and the apparatus sales staff were present to celebrate what the department called a great accomplishment.

